Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,347 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 71.6% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Chubb worth $131,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.49. The stock had a trading volume of 69,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,880. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $171.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.