Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s stock price rose 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 68,497,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 66,674,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIV. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth about $2,445,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

