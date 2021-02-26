CI Investments Inc. Buys 2,153 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.95.

NYSE DE opened at $348.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.55. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $353.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

