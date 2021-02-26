CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE KR opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.