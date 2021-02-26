CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,685 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Best Buy by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,921 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Best Buy stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

