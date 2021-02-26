CI Investments Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Interface at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Interface by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,821,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Interface by 19.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 29.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of Interface stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $739.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.