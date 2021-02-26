CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Republic Services by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Republic Services by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 158,258 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

