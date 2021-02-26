CIBC Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to $56.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

CDPYF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

CDPYF traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

