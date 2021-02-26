CIBC Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$47.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.20.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.70. 847,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -43.48.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

