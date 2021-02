CIBC Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$47.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.20.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.70. 847,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -43.48.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

