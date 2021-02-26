CIBC Cuts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $39.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBA. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

PBA stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,391,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,215,000 after acquiring an additional 86,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

