CIBC Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to $16.25

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from $15.75 to $16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

CROMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

