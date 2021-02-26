CIBC Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to $130.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.03.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.17. 568,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,175. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $44,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

