CIBC Raises Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to $37.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.27% from the stock’s current price.

MLFNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of MLFNF traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

