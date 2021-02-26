CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,611,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,281,000 after purchasing an additional 116,456 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $148.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.