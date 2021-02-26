CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 39,658 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 582.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 46.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after buying an additional 355,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $57.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

