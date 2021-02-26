CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 13,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after buying an additional 3,418,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,967,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 666.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 926,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after buying an additional 805,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after purchasing an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -253.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

