CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 347.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

NYSE HLT opened at $122.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -106.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

