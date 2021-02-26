CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 256.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $256,372,964.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $307,247,961.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,007,898 shares of company stock worth $619,109,363. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

