CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $379.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.