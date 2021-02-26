CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,427 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,248,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $47.43 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

