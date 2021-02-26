CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intuit by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $387.98 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.08 and its 200 day moving average is $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.14.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.