CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.92.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

