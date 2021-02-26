CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 12,880 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bilibili by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 13.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of BILI opened at $131.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -122.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

