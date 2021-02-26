CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 3,470 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $56.12 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.