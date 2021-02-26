CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 408.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Biogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $277.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

