CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.77% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FXY. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth about $790,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.4% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXY opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $93.23.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

