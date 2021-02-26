CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 11,449 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.