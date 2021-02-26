CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,808 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HASI opened at $55.52 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

