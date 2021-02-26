Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares traded down 6.6% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27. 1,162,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,087,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.66.
About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
