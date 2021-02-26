Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares traded down 6.6% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27. 1,162,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,087,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 125,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

