Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $209.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

