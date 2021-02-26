Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.40.

CI stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.30.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

