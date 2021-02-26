Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.72 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20 EPS.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.