Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 129,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

