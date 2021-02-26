Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 72,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 166,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. 685,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,033,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,530 shares of company stock worth $1,412,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

