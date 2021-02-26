Citigroup Downgrades Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) to Neutral

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ramsay Health Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

RMYHY remained flat at $$12.82 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

