Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,036 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 3.5% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Citigroup worth $297,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $66.61. 948,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,926,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $70.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

