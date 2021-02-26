Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,241 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

