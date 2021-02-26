City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $189.44

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (LON:CMHY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.44 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 190.12 ($2.48). City Merchants High Yield Trust shares last traded at GBX 189.25 ($2.47), with a volume of 95,773 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.22. The company has a market cap of £192.37 million and a PE ratio of 16.60.

Get City Merchants High Yield Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. City Merchants High Yield Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.