City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Announces Earnings Results

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. City Office REIT updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.20-1.24 EPS.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $445.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,028.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

