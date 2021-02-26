Civic (CVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.34 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $234.92 million and $36.34 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00712017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00029607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003794 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.