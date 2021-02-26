ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $11,355,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

CMI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.63. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

