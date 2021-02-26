ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,486 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.6% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $460.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,296. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

