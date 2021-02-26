ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,968 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,423. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

