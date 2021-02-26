ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 82,335 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.77. 244,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.88 and its 200-day moving average is $204.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.