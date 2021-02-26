ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $12.87 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $141.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,056. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

