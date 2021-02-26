ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of McKesson worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $2,608,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson stock traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $170.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,720. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.89. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

