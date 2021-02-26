ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $26.25 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,167 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after acquiring an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.61. 101,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,889. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

