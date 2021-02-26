ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $169.24. 25,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

