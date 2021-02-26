ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,452,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

