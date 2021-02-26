ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.78. 21,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,463. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,028.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

